MURRAY — Patsy Sue Smith Morris Roach, 86, of Symsonia, passed away at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her residence.
She was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church and retired ticket agent at Mayfield and owner of Greyhound Bus Lines in Paducah and owner and president of West Kentucky Transportation.
She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda Morris, Symsonia; two sons, Ricky (Marcia) Morris, Mayfield, Ronnie (Diana) Morris, Maumelle, Arkansas; one step son, Greg Roach, Farmington; one sister, Jacqueline Rule, Mayfield; three brothers, Macline Smith, of Kaler, Delmer Smith, of Symsonia, and Joe Smith, of Hickory; seven grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry “Duffy” and Ruby Flood Smith; husband, Wilton Roach; two brothers, Marion Robert Smith and Donald Smith. Funeral services for Patsy Roach will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Trace Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Sr., Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Jr., and Rev. Ronnie Morris officiating. Interment will follow in the Clarks River Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be David Whaley, Aaron Morris, Ryan Morris, Trey Morris, Josh Coffelt, and Logan Whaley.
Friends are invited to call from 9 — 11 a.m. Thursday at the Trace Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.