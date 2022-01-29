Patsy “Pat” Rice, 89, of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Pat was born in Paducah on June 26, 1932, to the late Clyde W. and Ethel Shannon Miller. She was a lifelong member of Lone Oak Church of Christ. Pat worked for many years as a bus driver for the McCracken County School System. She was a huge sports fan and loved to spend her free time playing golf with the Paxton Women’s Golf Association and bowling with friends and family. Pat was also an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. She loved to travel and saw much of the United States, while riding motorcycles with her husband. Pat also had a green thumb and loved to be outdoors working in her garden, tending to her beautiful flowers. Her family will always remember her as being the most loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and ‘Memaw”.
Pat is survived by her two daughters, Linda Curtis (David) and Debbie Wallace (Barry), both of Paducah; her grandson, Tony Crowe (Amy), of Paducah; great-grandson, Stone Crowe; and step great-grandson Jake Cowles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd “Sug” Rice; one daughter, Brenda Rice; four brothers, Larry Miller, Edward Lee Miller, Bobbie Miller and Jerry Miller; one sister, Peggy Woodbrey; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Paul Wingfield and Jamie Boone officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 2 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, and from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Monday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Patsy Rice to New Pathways: PO Box 10, Melber, KY 42069 or to the West Kentucky Youth Camp: 301 Youth Camp Rd. Marion, KY 42064.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
