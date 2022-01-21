Patsy Marshall, 83, of Reidland, died at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at her home.
She was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church. She was bookkeeper and co-owner of Marshall IGA Grocery Store in Possum Trot for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Jack Marshall; one daughter, Ronda Morris, Reidland; one son, Mark Marshall, Calvert City; one sister, Joyce Brown, Reidland; one brother, Donnie Phelps; Calvert City; three grandchildren, Amanda Murphy, Shelby Marshall and Andrie Toon; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister. Her parents were Ira Virgil “Pete” and Magdalene Turner Phelps.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Rosebower Baptist Church with Revs. Justin Mason and Kenneth Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at the Rosebower Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or to the Rosebower Baptist Church, 1120 Tyree Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
