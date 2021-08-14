WICKLIFFE — Patsy Louise Morrow, 78, passed to her heavenly home Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Patsy loved life and lived life to the fullest. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a former member of First Church of God in Union City, Tennessee. Her love for her family and friends was unconditional. Patsy was the former owner of Cedar Hills Flowers & Gifts in Hickman and Just For You Flowers in Union City, Tennessee. Her love for flowers and design brought joy to her and many others. When she wasn’t at the florist she could be found canning fruits and vegetables.
She is survived by one son, Robert “Bob” Morrow and wife Caryn of La Center; three grandsons, Tyler Morrow and wife Kayla of La Center, Zack Morrow of La Center and James Carson Parker of Hickman; five great-grandchildren, Emma Morrow, Aubree Morrow, Cohen Morrow, Berklee Morrow, and Adlee Morrow; one sister, Marie Faulkner of San Antonio, Texas; one half-sister, Kitty Temm and her husband Bob of St. Louis, Missouri; her special friend Tommy Morris of Graves County; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Patsy was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Morrow, and her parents, Thomas L. Whitt and Audie Thost.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel of La Center, and Monday from 9 a.m. until funeral time.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with Bob Morrow officiating. Interment will follow at La Center Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrow
