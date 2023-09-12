Patsy Ingram Brown, 86, of Paducah, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab. She was born the daughter of the late Robert C. Ingram, and the late Julia Mitchell Ingram. She previously worked for the Clausners Hosiery Mill. She was a Kentucky Colonel, and a Dutchess of Paducah. She was of the Baptist faith.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
