LEDBETTER — Patsy DeHart Riley, 84, of Ledbetter formerly of Hickman passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her residence.
Patsy was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are her children, Rachel Riley of Ledbetter, Chuck Riley of Iuka, and Jeannie Thomas of Ledbetter; one brother, Richard DeHart of Louisville; four grandchildren, Katrina Reasons, Travis Reasons, Willie Riley, and Faith Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Dacey Reasons and Daxtyn Reasons; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Riley; her daughter, Kathleen Reasons; three siblings, Roy Gene DeHart, Charles Earl DeHart, and Nellie Sue Jones; one daughter-in-law, Mona Riley; her parents, Charlie Mac DeHart and Mattie Belle Puckett DeHart.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Marcus Reasons officiating.
Friends may visit the family from 5 p.m. to service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Brownsville Cemetery in Hickman. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
