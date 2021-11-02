Patsy Burnett Story, of Paducah, passed peacefully at her home on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, with her husband, Gus and son, Robert at her side.
Mrs. Story was born in Decatur, Alabama, on Oct. 8, 1932 to the late Agnes Turner Burnett and Oliver Burnett. She was one of six siblings in a loving family who remained close throughout their lives. When she was 4 years old the family moved to Louisville and finally relocating to Paducah in August 1941. She was an active youth member at Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church and a 1951 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School (later serving as an organizer for many class reunions). Patsy met Gus Story while at Tilghman and they soon married in March 1952; the couple celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in March 2021. Patsy and Gus joined Broadway United Methodist Church in 1954 where for many years they both sung in the choir. Patsy was a long-time board member of the Community Concerts Association of Paducah, as well as active in Kentucky Automotive Wholesalers Association, United Methodist Women and the Lioness Club. She also was a co-owner of one of Paducah’s oldest businesses, Story Electric Company.
Patsy was a loving and caring wife, grandmother, mother, sister, mother-in-law, aunt, and daughter. She touched the lives of many others from neighbors and friends to the strangers she spoke to and helped. Following her Christian beliefs, she taught her family the importance of keeping an open mind and being kind to everyone no matter who they were or their situation in life. Her emphasis on kindness combined with her love of life and making new friends made being part of her company a joyful experience. In particular, she and the family would like to thank the many caregivers who assisted her through these last few years at home.
Mrs. Story will be buried in Mt. Kenton Cemetery after a brief graveside service. A celebration of her life will follow at a later date.
Mrs. Story is survived by her husband, Gus; daughter, Cynthia Story Bisson (Douglas), of Nashville, Tennessee; sons, Robert Story (Patricia), of Paducah and Joseph Story, of Seattle, Washington; grandsons, Theodore Story, Aaron Story, and Richard Bisson; and seven nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Agnes Carneal, O.R. (Bill) Burnett, Mable Harris, Dorothy Burnett, and Ethel Burnett.
Memorial contributions may be given to Broadway United Methodist Church, 701 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
