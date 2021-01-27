Patsy Beasley, 83, of Paducah, passed away Jan. 24, 2021, at Elmcroft Senior Living in Nashville, Tennessee.
Patsy was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Paducah where she served as church librarian.
She was born in Hammond, Indiana, and was a native of Lyon County, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Murray State College. Patsy, being a librarian, loved to read and served as Librarian at Carnegie Public Library, as well as at Fremont Elementary, Hendron Elementary, Lone Oak Elementary, and Paducah Junior College. Patsy served as Treasurer of the Friends of McCracken County Public Library, President of the Jackson Purchase Audubon Society, volunteered at Martha’s Vineyard, and was a Kentucky Colonel. Patsy also volunteered as a school crossing guard at Clark Elementary School.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, William “Bill” Franklin Beasley Jr.; one daughter, Jennifer Melton, and husband, James of Centennial, Colorado; one son, Andrew Beasley, and wife, Susan of Brentwood, Tennessee; two sisters, Joyce (Paul) Harp and Deborah Lassister; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Woodrow Lois Teague and Bobbie Springs Teague; and one brother, Ronald Teague.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner and Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church of Paducah, 2890 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001 or Martha’s Vineyard, 1100 North 12th Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnderandorr.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.