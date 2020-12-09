“Blessed be those who bake for others for they will taste the sweetness of heaven.”
This was surely Patsy Anne (Pat) Rozzell’s personal Beatitude whispered in her ear by the Lord Jesus Christ himself.
Patsy Anne (Pat) Rozzell, 85, tasted the sweetness of heaven when she passed away on December 5 at the Obion County Nursing Home. She passed from life to death with her daughters at her side while being cared for by the loving nursing staff of Obion County Nursing Home who had been part of her family for the last two years. Born April 27, 1935 in Fulton County, she is the daughter of the late Robert Tucker and Betty Davies Tucker.
This exceptional lady lived life in jewel tones and filled the air with cheerful laughter and sprinkled kind words and deeds freely. Left behind in her beautiful, laughter-filled world, laced with kindness are her daughters for whom she set high expectations and poured heart and soul supplemented by tough love as needed into supporting their success.
These cherished daughters and her beloved son-in-laws are Susie Rozzell Fenwick and Pat of Water Valley, and Debbie Rozzell Weatherford and Steve of Clinton. Her greatest joys in an extremely joyful life were those blessed to call her Grandmother. Privileged to have received her unconditional emotional support, undivided attention, moments of hilarity, and care packages of love disguised as baked goods are Ryan Fenwick, Louisville, Elise and Elijah Fenwick-Sanders, Cincinnati, Curtis and Samantha Weatherford, and Stephanie and Justin Jackson, Clinton. Adored great grandchildren are Emmett Clay and Blakely Lo Weatherford, and Macie Lynne Jackson all of Clinton. Left behind also is a special sister-in-law, Glenda Tucker, South Fulton, and nieces and nephews, Tony Tucker, Tammy Puckett, Don Tucker and Laurie Austin with whom she shared a close and precious relationship as not only aunt but surrogate Grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Tucker, and cherished little brother, Tommy Tucker, who she raised after their mother and grandmother died suddenly.
One of her favorite ongoing activities and a weekly highlight until deteriorating health prevented it was eating out on Friday nights with her friends Barbara Gilbert, Sherrill Reams, and Artie Marie and Buddy Bondurant.
She was a longtime member of South Fulton United Methodist Church where she shared her vocal talents as a gifted soprano in the choir. She faithfully served the church on numerous boards and committees.
For years she single handedly “mothered” residents of the KC Group Home for Men in South Fulton. Ms Pat or Momma as she was called by residents worked tirelessly to enhance their lives by integrating them into the community and the community into the group home. While running a tight ship. she was adored and took great pride in making a real home for the men living there. She retired from Methodist Hospital in Martin where she happily and faithfully served as Dietary Supervisor after receiving her Dietary Manager Certification from Auburn University. Accustomed to cooking simple country fare in massive quantities on a meager budget to feed hungry laborers on the farm, she delighted in showing off culinary skills preparing gourmet meals for staff dinners at the hospital.
An avid reader and lifelong learner, Pat Rozzell was a skilled seamstress outfitting daughters and granddaughters in beautiful creations; first out of necessity for her “girls” and later out of pure love for her granddaughters.
Of her many talents, baking was at the forefront and one she eagerly shared.Known far and wide for her culinary skills in general and baking skills in particular she loved to brighten people’s days with gifts of baked goods.Her signature cake was strawberry and those fortunate enough to have enjoyed this treat will attest to it being akin to a religious experience. Baking and delivering the products from her kitchen became her personal ministry.
Since both Susie and Debbie were with their mother in the final hours as she succumbed to COVID-19, out of concern and an abundance of caution for friends and family, they have chosen to forego public visitation and honor her with Graveside Services Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Brownsville Cemetery. Masks are required at the service.
The family plans to celebrate her life on a grander scale at a later date as the pandemic eases.
If you wish to honor her memory, you might consider extending a simple act of kindness, saying a prayer for the nursing home staff of Obion County Nursing Home, wearing a mask to protect others and remembering her fondly with a smile. Memorials may be made to South Fulton United Methodist Church, P.O. BOX 5331 or Brownsville Cemetery.
Blessed be Pat Rozzell who baked for others, loved fiercely and faithfully and served steadfastly.
With Pat Rozzell’s passing the world is a little less joyful but heaven a bit sweeter.
Online tributes may be left at www.hornbeak
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.