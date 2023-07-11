Patrick W. Young, 74, of Paducah, passed away at 9:23 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at his residence.
He was born in Paducah on March 4, 1949. Patrick retired from Paducah Power System as a supervisor. He was a member of the Oasis Christian Center. Patrick was a member of Plain City Masonic Lodge #449 F&AM, Paducah York Rite Bodies and the Clara Henrick Order of Eastern Star Chapter #424. He served as master of Plain City Lodge #449 for two years, high priest of the Paducah Lodge Chapter 30 numerous times, Commander of Paducah Commandery numerous times, and illustrious master of Paducah Commandery #32. He also served as appointed officer for several different grand bodies, he was a member of the West Kentucky York Rite College #157, and served as 1st arch deputy for the Grand Council of Kentucky. He held many positions within the Order of the Eastern Star, most recently being the worthy patron of the Clara Hendricks Chapter and serving the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star of Kentucky as deputy grand patron. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Patrick was a perfectionist in everything that he did and enjoyed a good cigar and a diet coke.
