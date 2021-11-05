BENTON — Patrick McCrady of Benton, passed away on Oct. 31, 2021.
Loving husband of Susie (Rowell) of 38-years, beloved father of Jonathan and Jonathan’s devoted sweetheart Heather McGinnis, of Fort Myers, Florida; former daughter-in-law, Jasmine Phan-McCrady; grandchildren, Jackson and Collins McCrady, of Paducah; brother-in-law, Gustaf Rowell, Kansas City, Missouri, sister-in-law Donna Ade, of Gladstone, Missouri, and father-in-law, David Rowell, of Platte City, Missouri.
Pat was an avid fisherman, and his biggest joy was being Big Daddy to his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Humane Society of Calloway County (https://www.forthepets.org/#donate) or to Marshall County Humane Society (https://www.mar
There will be a Celebration of Life from 3 — 5 p.m Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the Oaks Country Club, 363 Oaks Country Club Road, Murray, KY 42071.
