FANCY FARM — Patrick John Walsh, a retired machinist and life-long resident of Fancy Farm, died from a long battle with cancer on Nov. 2, 2021, at the age of 64, while in the loving presence of his family in his current residence in Frankfort. He was born on April 30, 1957, in Austin, Minnesota.
Patrick is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann (Painter); his children, John Paul Walsh, of Georgetown, and Kayla Rose Walsh, of Midway; his grandchildren, CaLeah Walsh, Clayton Nanny, Rose Walsh-Gunnell, and Brantlee Donelson; sister, Angie (Joe) Burgess, of Fancy Farm; sister, Joni (Russ) Magness of Reidland; sister, Rebecca Walsh of St. Petersburg, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, Rose Edna (Mills) and Paul Leo Walsh; his nephew, Kyle Burgess; and his niece, Candice Walsh.
Pat was a devoted father, an avid golfer, hunter, fisher and musician. He worked at Ingersoll Rand for 21 years and retired from Universal Compressor Solutions in 2020. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A Memorial Visitation is scheduled from 5 — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Memorial Mass is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the St. Jerome Church in Fancy Farm with Darrell Venters officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Patrick has requested for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
