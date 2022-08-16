Patrick James Medley, 70, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Pat was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 6, 1952, to the late Warren G. and Mary Ruth Medley. He served his country as a Sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Pat was a master electrician, working for JM Walters before owning and operating M&M Electric. As an electrician, he was a member of the NECA-IBEW. He was considered to be a “jack of all trades” who could fix anything. He also previously owned the SuperSuds Laundromat and numerous rental properties in Metropolis. Patrick loved his family, American Muscle Cars-especially Corvettes and Mustangs, and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Patrick will be remembered as someone who was always willing to offer a helping hand to those in need. He was a caring, generous, and kind man who was an incredible father and adoring grandfather.
Patrick is survived by his daughter, Whitney Bechtel (Dr. Brett Bechtel) of Paducah; one brother, Mike Medley (Nora) of Metropolis, Illinois; four sisters, Trudy Christian and Mary Parmer of Metropolis, Illinois, Debra Medley of Belknap, Illinois, and Judy Garner of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one sister-in-law, Gina Shredow of Spokane, Washington; and two granddaughters, Savannah Joy Bechtel and Sydney Brooke Bechtel.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Karen Joy Medley; and one brother, Joseph Shredow.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Casual clothes encouraged.
Memorial visitation will be held from noon- 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis. TN 38105.
