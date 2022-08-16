Patrick James Medley, 70, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Pat was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 6, 1952, to the late Warren G. and Mary Ruth Medley. He served his country as a Sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Pat was a master electrician, working for JM Walters before owning and operating M&M Electric. As an electrician, he was a member of the NECA-IBEW. He was considered to be a “jack of all trades” who could fix anything. He also previously owned the SuperSuds Laundromat and numerous rental properties in Metropolis. Patrick loved his family, American Muscle Cars-especially Corvettes and Mustangs, and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Patrick will be remembered as someone who was always willing to offer a helping hand to those in need. He was a caring, generous, and kind man who was an incredible father and adoring grandfather.

Service information

Aug 27
Visitation
Saturday, August 27, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
