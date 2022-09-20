MEMPHIS — Patrick Finney, 52, Memphis, Tennessee, native, returned home on Sept. 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Dr. Finney graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995 and went on to complete his Internal Medicine Residency in North Carolina. Upon completion, Dr. Finney moved to Paducah, Kentucky where he practiced Internal Medicine for 23 years.
Described as someone who always strived to do the right thing, Dr. Finney touched the lives of his patients and family every day. He was passionate about research and addiction medicine. He served as the medical director to Legacy Personal Care Home; medical director for Saint Nicholas Clinic and medical director for New Life Addiction Medicine.
He loved fast cars, good laughs, grilling at 10 p.m., and the beach. His family would describe him as a patient and loving teacher, and whether it be making biscuits and gravy or changing tires, he was always giving out valuable life lessons. Dr. Finney was a devout Christian and a member of Broadway United Methodist Church. He prided himself on his ability to serve others, but above all to be an ever-present foundation for his family.
Dr. Finney is survived by his wife, Barbara Finney; mother, Norma Finney; daughters, Mary Emma Finney and Lyndsey Howard; sons, William Finney, Conner and Austin Howard; and granddaughters, Charli and Celia Howard.
Patrick has chosen to have a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of a formal service and flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
