SAN ANTONIO — Patricia Weitzel, 88, of San Antonio, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Antonio.
Patricia was born in Paducah on Dec. 8, 1932, to the late Hubert and Bessie Broughton Grimmer. She was married to Gregory Weitzel who passed away in 2018. She received her AA degree from Paducah Junior College, a BS in management from Indiana University, a BS in Education from Murray State University, an AA in Computer Science at Broward Junior College in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and her JD from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.
Her career field includes teaching Business Education at South Junior High at Garden City, Michigan, Human Relations IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York, and Secretarial Science at Palm Beach Junior College. She was an instructor at Lake Worth, Florida and Marymount College, professor, Department Chair, Dean, and registrar at Boca Raton, Florida. Patricia was the assistant to the President at Bay State College in Deerfield Beach, Florida. She was also an attorney with Florida State Child Support Enforcement, an attorney’s assistant to a Florida Bankruptcy trustee, and policy manager of the Healthcare Task Force for the Florida Developmental Disabilities Council.
Patricia was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta at Indiana University, Gamma Alpha Chi at the University of Kentucky, and was the first female to receive an MBA at the University of Kentucky. She was a Dean’s List member at all of the junior colleges she attended and graduated with honors from Florida State when she received her law degree. Patricia was listed in Who’s Who for work she had done in the field of education.
Patricia is survived by one aunt, Billie Yingling of San Antonio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Weitzel, and her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
