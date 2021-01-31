LEXINGTON — Patricia Trigg Render died Jan. 16, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James Render, and by their daughter, Martha Jones.
Patricia is survived by her children Ann Render, married to Walter May; Trigg Render, married to Kathryn; Mary
Hayes Herman, married to Barry;
her son-in-law, John Jones; 10 grandchildren; and
13 great grandchildren.
Patricia grew up on her maternal grandparents’ farm near Fayetteville, Tennessee, with her older brother Billy Trigg and her widowed mother Eunice Trigg. Patricia loved her years at the University of Tennessee from
which she was graduated in 1945, receiving the honor of Torchbearer. She then spent a year at Denison University
on a Danforth Fellowship.
She and Jim, a
high school friend
of her brother, married in 1946,
while he was attending Purdue University
on the G.I. Bill. Patricia worked as a business manager at the local airport, where Jim was a
flight instructor.
Jim took a job at the Atomic Energy Commission’s plant
in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where their first three children were born.
In 1954 the family moved to Paducah. Patricia, a dedicated reader, read nightly
to her children,
played the piano for their church’s children’s choir,
led her daughters’
Girl Scout troops, presided over the PTA, and sent her children off on their bicycles to swim-team practice. When her youngest was in grade school Patricia began her teaching career. She earned her master’s degree from Murray State University where she delighted in graduate-level English courses. She was passionate about teaching junior-high English.
Patricia and Jim moved to Lexington in 1995 and quickly became active in
their neighborhood and at First Presbyterian Church in addition to joining in the daily lives of Ann and her family. She was quick to
learn the names of
the children and
dogs who lived
nearby and to
befriend their
parents and owners. At FPC she helped organize Crop
Walk, served on
the women’s council and connected with refugee families the church sponsored. Children and grandchildren visited often and from time to time she and Jim hosted members
of the American Spiritual Ensemble, children of friends from Northern Ireland, and on one occasion Oberlin College’s women’s rugby team. During that time Patricia
was a faithful
member of the Masters Swim program, a daily walker of her beloved collie Triton (the last in a lifelong series of four-legged companions), and an ever optimistic gardener.
Patricia’s family thanks Liz Isenberg and Lakurtia Webb for their care of her, particularly for their tenderness in her
final days.
When family and friends can gather safely, there will be
a celebration of her life. Gifts to honor Patricia may be made to the Lexington Humane Society,
www.lexingtonhu
or the First Presbyterian Church music and arts program, www.fpclex.org.
