BARDWELL — Patricia Tolbird Mathis, 82, of Bardwell, passed away Sept. 6, 2023, at Countryside Center.

Pat was a long-time secretary at Carlisle County High School and Middle School. She enjoyed playing bridge, cards and bingo and was a past member of the Bardwell Bridge Club. She never met a stranger and was always fun to be around. Her laughter and smile would put anyone she met at ease. She loved her children, grandchildren and her many friends.

Service information

Sep 10
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, September 10, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Sep 9
Visitation
Saturday, September 9, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Sep 10
Visitation
Sunday, September 10, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
