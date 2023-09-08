BARDWELL — Patricia Tolbird Mathis, 82, of Bardwell, passed away Sept. 6, 2023, at Countryside Center.
Pat was a long-time secretary at Carlisle County High School and Middle School. She enjoyed playing bridge, cards and bingo and was a past member of the Bardwell Bridge Club. She never met a stranger and was always fun to be around. Her laughter and smile would put anyone she met at ease. She loved her children, grandchildren and her many friends.
Pat Mathis is survived by a son, Dr. Tim (Kim) Mathis of Franklin, Tennessee; two daughters, Pam Gill and Crystal (Scott) McIntyre both of Bardwell; a half-brother, Larry (Kathy) Tolbird of Bardwell; a half-sister, Connie Davis of Reeds Springs, Missouri; one granddaughter, Megan Koch of Paducah, Kentucky; five grandsons, Vince Gill (Alex Soneru), Aaron Mathis, Ross Mathis, Cye McIntyre, and Cash McIntyre.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Burley R. Mathis; her parents, Malcolm Tolbird and Juanita Masters Burd; her son-in-law, Tony Gill; and her sister, Jean Beardsley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Jason Burnett officiating and burial to follow in Burkley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell. Visitation will also be held from noon until the funeral service time of 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care provided by Debbie Burgess, Karen Thomason, Caitlyn West, Judy Wilson, Jeanette King and Sue Bishop.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Burkley Cemetery Fund, c/o Carolyn Sullivan, 121 CR 1050, Cunningham, KY 42035.
