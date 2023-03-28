CALDWELL COUNTY — Patricia Lynne Squires, 60, of Caldwell County, died Thursday, March 23, 2023, at The Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Arrangements were incomplete at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.