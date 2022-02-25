WINGO — Patricia “Pat” Murphy Robinson, 75, of Wingo, died at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Spring Creek Nursing Home in Murray.
She was a member of the Pryorsburg Community Fellowship Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Robinson of Benton; son, William Robinson of Missouri; two sisters, Judy Rodriguez of Colorado and Betty Murphy Cole Ellegood of Mayfield; one brother, Danny Murphy of Mayfield; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by one sister and one brother. Her were parents, Louis and Mary Doris Smith Murphy.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Pryorsburg Community Fellowship Church with the Rev. Mike Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Pryorsburg Community Fellowship Church Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
