Patricia Paxton Brockenborough, 91, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Brockenborough was born on June 15, 1929 in Paducah to the late Edwin John Paxton and Florence Anna Brown Paxton. She received her B.A. in English from the University of Kentucky. She was a retired staff writer for The Paducah Sun and Posh Magazine. Mrs. Brockenborough was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Mrs. Brockenborough is survived by her two sons, William Edwin Brockenborough of San Francisco, California and Bruce Paxton Brockenborough of Paducah; five grandchildren, Rebecca Joan Brockenborough of Kansas City, Missouri, James Patrick Brockenborough of Columbia, Missouri, Lucas Blaine Brockenborough and Julian Boyd Brockenborough both of San Francisco, California, Adane Frih Brockenborough of Paris, France; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W.J. ‘Jim’ Brockenborough; a son, James Patrick Brockenborough; a sister, Louise Gallagher; three brothers, Edwin J. Paxton Jr., Fred Paxton and Frank R. Paxton.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Works of Mercy Chapel at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
There will be no public visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Brockenborough Scholarship Fund, C/O Paducah Junior College, P.O. Box 7380 Paducah, KY 42002-7380
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.