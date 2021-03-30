“When she speaks her words are wise, and she gives instructions with kindness.”
The Proverbs 31 woman described above, Patricia Ann Hawkins, was gently led to her new home by her Jesus Saturday morning, March 27, 2021, surrounded by her grateful and adoring family. Patsy was born February 29, 1932, the youngest of 10 born to James Loyd and Frances Estella Owens. At the tender age of 7, Mom lost her father to pneumonia and was guided through her young years by her strong mother and her loving and patient older siblings. These family circumstances, especially with the challenges of life during the Great Depression, gave our mother that foundation of faith, hope, and love that defined her life.
At the age of 17, she met the true love of her life, William Dale Hawkins, and thus began the rare love story that most of us who are left can only dream about. They were married about a year later, and for the next 71 years were separated only twice — for 18 months by Dad’s Korean War service and for 18 months by Dad’s death in 2019. Mom became a follower of Jesus Christ early in life, so she and Dad immediately established the priorities of what their life together would be — faith, then family. Joining Oaklawn Baptist Church when Dad returned from Korea, Mom became a devoted member of the music program, sharing this talent with us all until she was no longer able. But her true spiritual gift was that of teaching preschoolers about her Jesus, all the while modeling the loving, sacrificing, and giving that He taught, to all who knew her.
But the children she and Dad brought into this world were by far the most fortunate beneficiaries of all she had to give. Sons Steve and Darren always knew where we stood with Mom, from the unfailing daily task of meeting the physical needs of two growing boys (awesome cook and seamstress), by frequent small “lessons” she would “impose” upon us when she saw something to correct that would make us better in the long haul, and to the tender good-nights, always with bed-time prayers and tuck-ins that we will never forget. Only as adults have we come to the full understanding of how incredibly blessed we were to be a part of the life and home that God built through our parents. Dad was the head of that home and provider for us, but there is no doubt Momma was the glue that held that home together. “Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:29.
In addition to her sons, Patsy is survived by their wives (Michelle and Lisa), six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also, surviving are her Hawkins brothers and sisters, Glenn (Joretta), Charles Wayne (“Chili”)(Peggy), and Gaylon (Louise), all of Paducah, Kenneth Ray of West Plains, Missouri, and Nedra Cole of Benton. Waiting in Heaven for her in addition to Dad and her parents were brothers Arnold Eugene, Paul, Pat, Price, and Harold, sisters Pearl, Pansy, Philecia, and Jeanne, and a nephew.
Visitation and services for Patsy will be held at Hughes Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 29, and at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, prior to the celebration of her life at 1 p.m., with Rev. Tim Cole and Rev. Willis Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the children’s ministry of Oaklawn Baptist Church, 500 Oaks Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
