GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Patricia “Pat” Q. George, 83, of Germantown, passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Pat was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday, June 21, 1937, to Charles and Louise Quick. She was one of the first female engineering students to attend the University of Kentucky. She was employed as a metallurgical lab technician and photographer with the Naval Ordnance Plant in Louisville, Kentucky. She was a volunteer with area elementary and high schools in Springdale, Ohio. Pat enjoyed crafts, sewing, puzzles, games and was a bingo enthusiast. In her later years, she took up ballroom dancing, entering and winning various competitions.
Mrs. George is survived by her daughter, Tracy Lyn Covrett (Richard “Scott”) of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Mrs. George was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Robert “Bob” G. George; her parents, Charles Everett Quick and Louise Pope Quick; her sister, Jean Meyer.
A visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Mike Donald officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message of condolence or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.