BENTON — Patricia “Pat” Kanachki, 71, of Benton, passed away at 4:13 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1949, in Detroit, Michigan, to the Late Boyd Riley and Mattie Farmer Riley. Pat was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her daughters, Dawn Mahmet and husband, James of Palma and Kristie Carroll and husband, Tim of Benton; stepsons, Brett Kanachki of Okinawa, Japan, and Kevin Kanachki of Warren, Michigan; brothers, Carl Riley of Harrison, Tennessee, and Edward Riley and wife, Judy of Charlotte, North Carolina; six grandsons, four granddaughters, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Allan Kanachki, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. David Appold officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Arthritis Foundation, 2908 Brownsboro Road, Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40206 or to the American Heart Assoc., 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.