Patricia “Pat” Hendricks Wheeler, 74, of Paducah, passed away peacefully at her home at 8:45 a.m. April 13, 2021. Pat was born in Maryville, Tennessee, on January 15, 1947. She was a 1965 graduate of Alcoa High School in Alcoa, Tennessee; a 1969 graduate of The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, and received her Master’s Degree from Murray State University. Pat retired from McCracken County School System in 2009 where she worked as a teacher at Farley Elementary School for 22 years. She was a member of Reidland United Methodist Church where she was involved with the OWLS Group and the Pairs and Spares Sunday School Class.
Pat is survived by her husband of 52 plus years, Jim Wheeler; daughter, Stephanie Wheeler of Paducah; son, Daryl Wheeler of Boaz; granddaughters, Kerra Wheeler and Jimma Wheeler of Boaz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Frankie Smith Hendricks; brother, Jim Hendricks; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Wheeler.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joe Hanson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Reidland United Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.