METROPOLIS, Ill. — Patricia “Pat” Ann Landis, 74, of Metropolis, passed away at 12:58 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
Pat was a retired quality control worker. She was a member of Waldo Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir, feeding children on the bus ministry and spending time with all Super Saints. Pat was always ready and willing to serve with her church family. She also spent a lot of her time volunteering at Hope Unlimited. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving is her daughter, Pam Davis of Newport; her son, John (Tonya) McCoy of Waynesville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Bobbie McCoy and Johnny McCoy, both of Waynesville; four brothers-in-law, Chet (Karen) Landis, Bill (Cheryl) Landis, Larry (Sue) Landis, and Calvin (Evelyn) Landis; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Henry McCoy; her second husband, Carl Eugene Landis; and one brother, David Ranes. Her parents were William Ranes and Florence Winter-Ranes.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services for Pat will be private. She will be laid to rest at Ebenezer Hall Cemetery in Lick Creek, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Waldo Baptist Church at 6970 Waldo Church Rd., Metropolis, IL 62960 or at www.waldobaptist.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com
