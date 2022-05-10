MAYFIELD — Patricia “Pat” Palmer, 73, of Mayfield, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home.
She was a member of High Point Baptist Church and a retired caregiver.
She is survived by her husband, of 58 years, Wayne Palmer; one daughter, Tracy Hicks of Mayfield; one brother, Mike Farris of Mayfield; one sister, Sandra Sanderson of Mayfield; four grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Guge; two sons, Tim Palmer and Terry Wayne Palmer; two brothers, and two sisters. Her parents were James and Louise McClure Farris.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Rev. Don Embry will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.