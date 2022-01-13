Patricia “Pat” Offutt, 91, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the former St. Mark United Methodist Church. She was a clerk for Wahl’s Laundry & Cleaners and a private duty sitter.
Pat is survived by a daughter, Becky Adamson, of Morganfield; two sons, Rev. John Offutt, of Lindale, Texas and Charles Offutt ,of Paducah; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin B. Offutt; her father, Ruby Lucas Nalley Sr.; her mother, Dorothy Hatfield Garman; a stepfather, Milo Garman; a sister; and three brothers.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Susan Engle and Rev David Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6125 Blandville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.