Patricia “Pat” Offutt, 91, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Providence Pointe Healthcare.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the former St. Mark United Methodist Church. She was a clerk for Wahl’s Laundry & Cleaners and a private duty sitter.

Pat is survived by a daughter, Becky Adamson, of Morganfield; two sons, Rev. John Offutt, of Lindale, Texas and Charles Offutt ,of Paducah; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin B. Offutt; her father, Ruby Lucas Nalley Sr.; her mother, Dorothy Hatfield Garman; a stepfather, Milo Garman; a sister; and three brothers.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Susan Engle and Rev David Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6125 Blandville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.

