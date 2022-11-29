MAYFIELD — Patricia E. “Pat” Nelson, 78, of Mayfield, died at 4:01 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a retired speech pathologist from the Easter Seals Center in Paducah and Western Kentucky Assistive Technology Consortium and formerly worked at King’s Flower Shop.
She is survived by one brother, Ernie Nelson, Mayfield; one sister, Ann (Howel) Carr, Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. Her parents were Ralph A. and Helen Ernestine Burns Nelson.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Eric Riley officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Thursday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.