CALVERT CITY — Patricia Ann Murphey, 73, died December 3, 2020, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She is preceded in death by mother, Carolyn Alta (Moutray) Johnson; father Harold Jefferson Wallace; and husband, Carroll Edwin Murphey.
She is survived by daughter Mandy Murphey Caradonna of St Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren, brothers, Charles L. Johnson of Vienna, Illinois, Keith E. Johnson, Benton; and sister, Marsha Johnson Tinsley of Paducah.
Patty worked at Florsheim Shoe Factory in Paducah until its closing. She then got a graphics design degree from Western Kentucky Tech. Patty owned and operated a calendar company called Calendars Unlimited in Paducah. She loved going to the lake and spending time with friends at Town and Country Marina on Kentucky Lake. Her favorite times were spent on Sugar Bay. Patty took care of her family, loved to cook and go for boat rides on the lake.
Due to the current mandate by Governor Beshear effective November 20, 2020, all funeral services, visitations, memorial services, and graveside services are required to be private.
Online condolences may be given at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
