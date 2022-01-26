Patricia Moore, 79, of Paducah, died at 2:19 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at her son’s home.
She was of the Catholic faith and was a homemaker.
Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Jacobs, Paducah; two sons, Josh Moore, Boaz and Joe Moore, Paducah; and seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death was husband, Glen Earl Moore. Her parents were Woodrow and Emma Marie Diehl Wingo.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Michael Clapp officiating.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements made by Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
