Patricia Mohn Koch, 91, of Paducah, passed away at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Providence Pointe of Paducah. She was born on March 20, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Elmer J. Mohn Sr. and Cecilia Moberly Mohn. Patricia was retired from the Paducah City School System where she was a teacher and principal at Morgan Elementary School and retired from Cooper-Whiteside Elementary School. She spent her life teaching children and unselfishly caring for others. Patricia was a member of the First Church of Christian Scientist, Paducah Ambassadors and the Paducah Senior Citizens. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and playing and watching tennis.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Kim Patricia Koch of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Koch; one sister, one brother and her parents.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel with Rev. Gary DeRossett officiating. Entombment will follow the service.
There will be no visitation.
Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
