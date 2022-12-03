Patricia Louise Divine Lane, 81, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Patricia was born in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 14, 1941 to the late Maurice and Edith Divine. She was a member of Lone Oak United Methodist Church. Patricia was a devoted mother who committed herself to caring for her son, Keith, until his passing.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ronnie Lane of Paducah, and a sister, Mary (Russell) Reed of Portland, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Allan Lane, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the VFW of Paducah, 1727 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003.
