MARION — Patricia Diann Koon, 71, of Marion, formerly of Salem, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Crittenden Community Hospital.
Mrs. Koon was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Crayne.
She is survived by a son, Danny Koon of Marion; two sisters, Lisa Woodall of Marion and Flo Fondaw of Smithland; and a granddaughter, Meighan Koon of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Bunny” Koon; a daughter, Sonja Renee Koon; her parents, Wilson Wayne and Nellie Evelyn Hurley Cosby; and a brother.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Service with the Rev. Kenny Odom officiating. Burial will follow in Tyners Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.boyd
