KEVIL — Patricia Ann Kirtley, 69 of Kevil, died Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis Kirtley of Kevil; one daughter, Wendy Snyder of Kevil; and one stepdaughter, Erika Haas of California; her mother, Peggy Knight of Indiana; four sisters, Chevoyn Snell of Indiana, Thelma Cheek of West Virginia, Deana Janiak of Indiana, Terri Knight of Indiana; one brother, Ron Reeves of Indiana; and four grandchildren.
