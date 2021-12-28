GRAND RIVERS — Patricia Jones, 84, of Grand Rivers, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Parkview Nursing Center in Paducah. She was a retired secretary for the Marshall County Clerks Office and was a member of Grand Rivers Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Born Friday, Oct. 15, 1937, in Munford, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Pat Bolton and the late Vivian (Parker) Bolton.
Known to her community as Pat and to her family as Mimi, she was not only a wonderful mother and grandmother, but also an enthusiastic volunteer. Pat was very involved in the Grand Rivers Chamber of Commerce and helped organize many local events over the years. Some of which included: Harvest Moon Festival, the Quilt Show, Breast Cancer Benefit Breakfast and Silent Auction, decorating the Community Center for holidays and changing seasons, as well as Grand Rivers sponsored events (Ultra Races, Arts & Crafts Festivals). She was an amazing woman who always loved caring for others.
Surviving are daughters, Ginger Combs, husband Matt, of Gilbertsville, and Jill Ellington, husband Sam, of Louisville; grandchildren, Jenna Ellington (Tim Anderson), Cole Combs, Clint Combs, Hannah Ellington (Parker Bolin), Lauren Combs, Andrea Ellington; and sister, Brenda McClaran ,of Benton.
She was was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack Jones.
A Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Grand Rivers Pisgah United Methodist Church located at 190 W. Tennessee Ave., Grand Rivers with Rev. Brian Small officiating.
Interment will follow in Dixon Cemetery, Grand Rivers.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Grand Rivers Pisgah United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Grand Rivers Pisgah United Methodist Church or to the American Heart Association.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
