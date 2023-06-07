MAYFIELD — Patricia Illers Vincent, 84, died Friday, June 2, 2023. The daughter of Edith Amos and Wesley August Frederick Illers and younger sister of the late Laverne Illers Stein, she was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Nov. 15, 1938, and was the beloved wife of the late Jack Donald Vincent, of Mayfield, Kentucky, for 58 years. She was the mother of two children, John B. Vincent of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Edie Vincent Swihart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and five grandchildren, Catherine Allisa Vincent, Christina Elizabeth Vincent, Evan Vincent Swihart, Grace Emelyn Swihart, and Laura Swihart Thacker.
Pat grew up in Jackson, Missouri, as a proud descendant of the German farming community and graduated from Jackson High School in 1956. A natural artist and musician, she played bass drum in the marching band both in high school and in college at Southeast Missouri State University, where she studied education and art. She also developed a serious crush on her cute young “History of Education” professor, who, much to her surprise and delight, hesitatingly made clear that the feeling was mutual.
Pat married the love of her life, Dr. Jack D. Vincent, on Aug. 7, 1960. After having two children, the couple moved to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, where Pat became active in the First United Methodist Church and helped to establish a new chapter of the PEO sisterhood. In 1977, the family moved to Jack’s hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, where Pat joined the First Presbyterian Church. From being a den mother and brownie leader to chaperoning crazy teenagers backstage, on band busses, and even in haunted houses, Pat’s energy, dry wit, and unique form of sangfroid made her much beloved not only by her own children, but by their friends as well.
As an empty nester, Pat indulged her love of animals, helping to found the Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter, appearing with adoptable pets on local television, and serving as President of the shelter board. Her administrative skills also shone when, as the elected chairperson of the Graves County Republicans, she organized the Republican Breakfasts at the Fancy Farm Picnic. Through it all, Pat continued to express her first loves of music and art, playing the organ at the First Presbyterian Church and filling her and all her descendants’ houses with handknitted sweaters and afghans, handmade Halloween costumes, cross-stitched and embroidered pictures and pillows, paintings, and creative crafts galore.
Pat’s later years were spent traveling the world with her husband, most often to her favorite places, England and Scotland. From their first little house in Cape Girardeau to the backs of camels at the Egyptian pyramids, Pat and Jack were always happiest when they were together. They are now reunited.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Highland Park Cemetery, Mayfield.
