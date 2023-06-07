MAYFIELD — Patricia Illers Vincent, 84, died Friday, June 2, 2023. The daughter of Edith Amos and Wesley August Frederick Illers and younger sister of the late Laverne Illers Stein, she was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Nov. 15, 1938, and was the beloved wife of the late Jack Donald Vincent, of Mayfield, Kentucky, for 58 years. She was the mother of two children, John B. Vincent of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Edie Vincent Swihart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and five grandchildren, Catherine Allisa Vincent, Christina Elizabeth Vincent, Evan Vincent Swihart, Grace Emelyn Swihart, and Laura Swihart Thacker.

Pat grew up in Jackson, Missouri, as a proud descendant of the German farming community and graduated from Jackson High School in 1956. A natural artist and musician, she played bass drum in the marching band both in high school and in college at Southeast Missouri State University, where she studied education and art. She also developed a serious crush on her cute young “History of Education” professor, who, much to her surprise and delight, hesitatingly made clear that the feeling was mutual.

