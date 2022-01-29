Patricia Rhea Harp, 83, of Paducah, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab.

Patricia was an LPN and a member of Massac United Methodist Church.

Patricia is survived by two nieces, Sherri Bennet and Vicki Davison, of California.

Preceding her in death are one sister. Her parents were Raburn and Lucille Harp.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Harp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In