Patricia Rhea Harp, 83, of Paducah, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab.
Patricia was an LPN and a member of Massac United Methodist Church.
Patricia is survived by two nieces, Sherri Bennet and Vicki Davison, of California.
Preceding her in death are one sister. Her parents were Raburn and Lucille Harp.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
