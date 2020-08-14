LOUISVILLE — Patricia Hannan Sermersheim, 92, passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
Pat (Mimi) was born in Paducah, on August 24, 1927, to the late William and Lillian Hannan.
She graduated from St Mary’s of the Woods College in Terre Haute, Indiana, and returned to Paducah to work for the family business, Hannan Supply Company.
Pat had a successful career as a real estate agent at The Paul Semonin Company.She served on the board of the Louisville Ballet, was a member of the Cathedral of the Assumption and along with her husband Mike, was on the Board of Trustees at her alma mater, SMWC.
She was a member of The Louisville Boat Club where she met many of her lifelong friends. Pat began painting at the age of 76, and looked forward to her Wednesday mornings with Judy and her painting buddies.
Pat loved to travel and was always planning her next adventure. She especially enjoyed her international trips. She loved the beach and returned often to her favorite spots — Carillon Beach, Florida and Laguna Beach, California.
Mimi was her kids’ and grandkids’ biggest fan. You would hear her cheering the loudest at every single ballgame or event. She made each child and grandchild feel like they were her favorite, and every friend her most cherished...and all this was true. She saw the beauty in everything and everybody, never met a stranger and loved to make people laugh.
Her bright blue eyes and beautiful smile will live in our hearts forever.
Pat was preceded in death by her son, Michael F. Sermersheim Jr. (Trish); sister, Ann Louise Hannan; and brother, William Hannan Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Michael F. Sermersheim Sr.; sister, Lillian Hannan Jacob; daughters, Patsy Sermersheim (Bud), Emily Sermersheim (Danny); son, David Sermersheim (Minda); and grandchildren, Taylor, Meagan, Patrick, Davey and Hannah.
Funeral Services will be held at the Cathedral Of The Assumption at noon Friday, August 14, 2020.
Memorial Donations to Smile Train (my.smiletrain.org) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
