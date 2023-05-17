MURRAY — Patricia O’Neal (Shackelford) Gust, 75 of Murray, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Spring Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She retired from Briggs and Stratton, where she worked in assembly, and attended Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Murray.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roger J. Gust, Sr. of Murray; children, David Dugger of Murray, Timmy Dugger of Murray, Aaron (Darla) Dugger of Murray, and Ed (April) Morgan of Paducah; and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Katie M. Chapman; her parents, William Berry and Ann Elizabeth Shackelford; and several brothers and sisters.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the chapel of the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home in Murray with Derik Hall officiating.
Friends may visit with the family Saturday, May 20, 2023, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. at the Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home.
Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Gust. Please share your messages of condolence with the family by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.
