BOWLING GREEN — Dr. Patricia Faulkner-Simmons of Bowling Green, left this life to be with her Heavenly Father on July 18, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center.
Patti was born Feb. 28, 1956, to Arthur and Ethel Faulkner in Eddyville. Patti set an amazing example in everything she did. She was a dear daughter, wife, sister, and an incredible friend, though her favorite title may have been Nana.
She was a nurse and nurse practitioner, while also teaching nursing at Murray State University before going back to medical school at the University of Louisville. She retired as a pediatrician from Graves Gilbert Clinic. She loved every patient and they all loved her. She served as a staff physician for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.
She was a faithful follower and servant of Jesus Christ and a member of Greenwood Park Church of Christ. Patti, along with her husband Steve, took many mission trips to Central America. She served in the food pantry at Greenwood Park, and she was involved with Healing Hands International, supporting the drilling of water wells for third world countries.
She loved travel, gardening, cooking, bird watching and Corvettes. Her license plate said “Kid Doc.” She loved her grandsons fiercely. She loved all children fiercely. Her heart was always for others. She was tender, kind and compassionate, and her life was one most certainly well lived.
She is survived by her faithful husband, who was her best friend and travel companion, Steve Simmons, as well as brothers Dennis (Bonnie), Donnie (Mitzi), Ronnie (Vicky), Danny (Jochelle); two children by marriage Stephanie Ernsting (Matt) and Bradley Simmons (Josh Adair); and two precious grandsons, Alexander and William, plus many nephews and nieces.
A graveside service at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42103.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, 103 E. 12th St., Bowling Green, KY 42101; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Healing Hands International, 455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.