LEXINGTON — Patricia Ellen Meunier, 79, of Paducah, went to be with our Lord and Savior at 2 a. m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at UK Medical Center, Lexington. Pat was born on Dec. 26, 1943, in Maryville, Tennessee. She was married to Charles T. Meunier May 7, 1964. Pat was a 1972 graduate of Paducah Community College with an associates degree in Nursing. She worked for Lourdes Hospital and Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah for almost 30 years as a Registered Nurse.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; two sons, Charles Kevin Meunier and wife Donna, and granddaughter Emily of Louisville and Michael Darren Meunier of Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Meunier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In