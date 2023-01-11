LEXINGTON — Patricia Ellen Meunier, 79, of Paducah, went to be with our Lord and Savior at 2 a. m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at UK Medical Center, Lexington. Pat was born on Dec. 26, 1943, in Maryville, Tennessee. She was married to Charles T. Meunier May 7, 1964. Pat was a 1972 graduate of Paducah Community College with an associates degree in Nursing. She worked for Lourdes Hospital and Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah for almost 30 years as a Registered Nurse.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; two sons, Charles Kevin Meunier and wife Donna, and granddaughter Emily of Louisville and Michael Darren Meunier of Lexington.
