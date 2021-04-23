Patricia Elizabeth Williams, 78, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was her family and giving to others.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ron; children, Debbie Patterson (Dale), Larry Williams, Beth Raley (Lenny), and Jason Williams (Emily); grandchildren, Emilee Hamlett, Sarah Meyers, Jonathan Yarbrough, Jeremy Raley, Joshua Yarbrough, Nicholas Williams, and Yared Raley; and great-grandchildren, Olive Marie Meyers, Russell James Meyers, Oaks Douglas Hamlett, and Birdie Pearl Hamlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norma and VV Hill; siblings, Richard Hill, Phyllis Anderson, Gina Byce, and Donald Hill; and great-grandson, Hollis Moore Yarbrough.
Private graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Pilot Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Revs. Robert Johnson and Matt Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.