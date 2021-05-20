MAYFIELD — Patricia Lemond Davis, 81, of Mayfield, died at 7:56 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Mills Health & Rehab Facility.
She was of the Baptist faith and retired from Lourdes Hospital as an LPN.
She is survived by her daughter, Penny Hopkins Feezor of Mayfield; son, Craig Stephen Hopkins of Hickory; son, Jeffrey Keith Hopkins of Hickory; daughter. Christy Davis (Brian) Prince of Mayfield; two brothers, Bill Lemond of Mayfield and Mark Workman of Paducah; seven grandchildren;
and 11 great-grandchildren also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Davis; two sisters, Nancy Roberts and Charlotte Lemond; father, Lynton Lemond; and mother, Sarah Stokes Lemond Workman.
Memorial Services were held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Wayne Rambo and Rev. David Lee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite #401, Louisville, Ky 40205.
