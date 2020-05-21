BENTON — Patricia E. Damesworth, 78, of Benton, died on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by four daughters, Deonca Roberts of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Ann Damesworth of Hopkinsville, Velinda Clevidence of Bebe, Arkansas, and Ida Tocco of Kuttawa; a sister, Linda Fredrick of Tennessee; two brothers, Doug Gregory of Tennessee and Charlie Gregory of Michigan; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Rochelle Damesworth; her parents, Cleveland and Earline (Thompson) Gregory; and a sister, Virgia Tocco.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Maple Springs Cemetery with Joel Frizzell officiating. Social distancing requirements will be in place as required by the guidelines set forth by governor and the CDC.
There will be no public visitation.
Collier Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.
Online condolences may be given at www.collierfuneralhome.com.
