BENTON — Patricia Ann Cornwell, 79, of Benton, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a housekeeper.
Surviving are a son, Derek Chessor of Paducah; two brothers, Rusty Cornwell of Hardin and Jewel Cornwell of Benton; two sisters, Sheila Green of Benton and Eva Peacock of Avon, Illinois; and two grandchildren, Amber Koch of Murray and Ashleigh Chessor of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan Travis Cornwell and Mildred (Walker) Cornwell; five brothers; and two sisters.
Services will be private.
