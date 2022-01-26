CUNNINGHAM — Patricia Claudette Meeks Copeland, 76, of Cunningham, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Life Care of LaCenter.
Patricia was born on May 15, 1945, to the late Leslie Pat Sims and Ruth Lunelle Davis Sims. She was a member of Corinth United Methodist Church in Cunningham. Patricia was a nurse’s aide for many years and in her spare time she loved to travel and go to the beach.
Patricia is survived by two sons, David Michael Meeks II (Erin Michelle), of Memphis, Tennessee, and Jonathan Meeks, of Bardwell; two grandchildren, Madison McKinney Meeks, and David Michael Meeks III.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, David Michael Meeks; her second husband, Larry Copeland; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan 29, 2022, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Bardwell. Shane Davenport will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Corinth United Methodist Church, 7680 KY-62, Cunningham, KY 42035.
