HICKORY — Patricia Byars, 81, of Hickory, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Salt Light Community Church of God.
She was the daughter of the late Paul Vargo and the late Erma Wilbur Vargo.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Byars of Hickory; four daughters: Cindy Bristow of Paducah, Kelly Makdisi of Shelby Township, Michigan, Virginia Klingenberg of Florida, Rebecca Snow of Paducah; six sons, Andrew Byars of Symsonia, Ralph Byars, Jr. of Oak Harbor, Washington, Thomas Byars of Symsonia, Ronald Byars of Washington, Michigan, Martin Byars of Elmont, Michigan, Kerry Byars of Chesterfield, Michigan; a brother, Paul Vargo of Marysville, Michigan; 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Jeffery L. Stockbridge; one brother, and two grandchildren. Her parents were Paul and Erma Wilbur Vargo.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home with Jeff Russell and Tommy Moore officiating. Interment will follow at New Sand Hill Cemetery, Graves County.
Friends may call between 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Benton in charge of arrangements.
