Patricia Ann Weeks, 69, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

She worked at Lynx Services and was a member of Hardmoney Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and reading.

Service information

May 12
Graveside Service
Friday, May 12, 2023
10:00AM
Hardmoney Cemetery
5351 State Route 1684
Boaz, KY 42027
