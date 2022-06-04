EDDYVILLE — Patricia Ann “Pat” Freeman, 79, of Eddyville and formerly of “Between The Rivers,” passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home following a short illness.
She was raised between the rivers with six siblings. Patricia was born on Oct. 19, 1942, to the late Walter “Dot” Hudson and Allie Hurley Hudson. She was a member of Saratoga United Methodist Church and was formerly manager of Prestige Fragrances.
She married at the age of 19 to Paul Edward Freeman and they were married for 60 years. They have three sons, Greg (Brenda), Jim (Vonda), and Steve (fiance Brandy) all of Eddyville; seven grandchildren, Karri Beth, Ben, Alex (Jessica), Hallie, Julia, Kacie and Lance; two great-grandchildren, Claire and Hudson; one brother, Ted Hudson (Carol) of Paducah; one sister, Kathrea Holt (Jim) of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Julian Hudson and Walter Hudson; two sisters, Shirley Jane Forsythe and Margaret Bridges.
Visitation for Patricia Freeman will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville and 12-2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Saratoga United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at Saratoga United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve McVay officiating and burial to follow in Saratoga Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saratoga Cemetery Fund c/o Jane Wells 543 St. Rt. 730 Eddyville KY 42038.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.