ROCKFIELD — Patricia Ann Kintchens Chancey, 90, of Rockfield, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Chancey was born July 12, 1931, in Grant, Oklahoma, the only child of the late L.V. and Katie Sue Corn Kitchens. Patricia, or Pat as her friends called her, was a faithful member at Broadway Baptist Church in Paducah where she spent countless volunteer hours visiting the elderly and serving wherever needed. Upon moving to Rockfield, she faithfully attended Woodburn Baptist Church of Woodburn.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Sue Ellen Edwards and husband, Gene of Rockfield, and Stephanie Housley and husband, Phillip of Nixa, Missouri; her grandchildren, Krysti Floyd (Bobby) of Rockfield, Kelly Goss (Tim) of Bowling Green, Blake Housley of Springfield, Missouri, and Chase Housley (Bregan) of Claremore, Oklahoma; great-grandchildren, Katie Weakley (James), Joshua Floyd (Erin), Ethan Goss, Emme Goss, Hudson Housley, Caelum Housley, Oakland Housley, and a very special great-great-grandson, Silas Weakley. Patricia’s life was centered on her faith in Jesus and loving her family well.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Chancey, to whom she was married and lived alongside for 47 years in Paducah.
A graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Phillip Housley officiated.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mission Fund of Woodburn Baptist Church, 600 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, Woodburn, KY 42170.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You can send a “Hug From Home” and light a candle of remembrance for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.